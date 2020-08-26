Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 116,988 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 817.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,988 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $17,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 90.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $174.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $176.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.04 and its 200 day moving average is $129.90.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 51.90%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Adam Hanft sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $1,237,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,689,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,137,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,933 shares of company stock worth $33,426,094. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMG. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

