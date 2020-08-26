Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 215,463 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 560,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,463 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of American International Group worth $17,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of American International Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 70,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. American International Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. American International Group had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. William Blair lowered shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.