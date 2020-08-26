Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 536,707 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 139.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 922,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536,707 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Williams Companies worth $17,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMB. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 167.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 168.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $25.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.78.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

