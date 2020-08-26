Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 54,804 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,673 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,804 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of FedEx worth $18,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 215.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 76.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on FedEx from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FedEx from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on FedEx from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on FedEx from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.76.

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $3,383,744.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,366 shares in the company, valued at $11,714,875.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,058 shares of company stock worth $7,149,678. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FDX opened at $214.31 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $219.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.23 and its 200-day moving average is $141.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $56.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

