Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 848,693 Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 848,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,823,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.90% of Generation Bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Generation Bio during the second quarter valued at $515,000.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.54. Generation Bio Co. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.90). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James E. Flynn bought 225,000 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $4,275,000.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on GBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co develops gene therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases. It focuses in the areas of liver, eye, muscle, and brain disorders. Generation Bio Co was formerly known as Torus Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Generation Bio Co in November 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.