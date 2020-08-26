Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,764 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.33% of Skyline worth $18,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Skyline by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 695,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 463,589 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Skyline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,407,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,483,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Skyline by 437.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 240,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 195,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Skyline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000.

Get Skyline alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SKY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Skyline from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Skyline from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Skyline from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyline from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

NYSEAMERICAN:SKY opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. Skyline Co. has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Skyline Company Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.