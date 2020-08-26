Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,736 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Weyerhaeuser worth $18,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 76,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 132,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WY. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.11. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 71.10 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

