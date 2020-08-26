Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 65,299 Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 591.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,299 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $19,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $290.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.74. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $295.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,708.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.96 and a beta of -1.51.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $144.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.57.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 25,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $5,195,259.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 380,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $81,637,418.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 795,237 shares of company stock worth $182,342,568 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

