Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $18,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after buying an additional 14,309 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 635,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after buying an additional 171,435 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,039,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,384,000 after buying an additional 120,077 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $186.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $118.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.44.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total value of $225,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $687,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,607 shares of company stock worth $438,814. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $179.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $206.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

