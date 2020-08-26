Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $17.06 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,830 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $17,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at about $163,876,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 46.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,824 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at about $53,993,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,776,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,731,000 after purchasing an additional 422,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 66.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 994,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,252,000 after acquiring an additional 397,522 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAH. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.31.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $86.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.76% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $156,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,050. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

