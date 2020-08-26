Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $17.86 Million Stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,488 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Ally Financial worth $17,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 34,905 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 28,265 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,831,000 after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALLY. Compass Point boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “fair value” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.62.

ALLY opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Ally Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.00.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 10.87%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

