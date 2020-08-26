Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $17.98 Million Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,211,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,460 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.32% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $17,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 44.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,207,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 369,861 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 216.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 234,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 160,477 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPRT opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $29.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average is $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a current ratio of 10.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPRT. Evercore ISI raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

