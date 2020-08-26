Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $18.35 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 726,919 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,950 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Citizens Financial Group worth $18,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 251.3% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 308.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.58%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on CFG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.