Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $19.38 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 54,527 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Tractor Supply worth $19,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Northcoast Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub raised Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $138.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.44.

TSCO stock opened at $153.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.96. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $155.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,768,984.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $722,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,494.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

