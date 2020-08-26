Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $19.58 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,116 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of ANSYS worth $19,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,743,164,000 after buying an additional 387,554 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 468,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,948,000 after buying an additional 304,916 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1,110.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 188,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,838,000 after buying an additional 173,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 832,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,620,000 after buying an additional 165,437 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 536,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,710,000 after buying an additional 156,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock opened at $326.49 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.07 and a 52 week high of $330.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $307.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.51 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total transaction of $297,664.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total transaction of $716,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,780 shares of company stock worth $1,161,550. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANSS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra upgraded ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.29.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

