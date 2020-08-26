Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $19.16 Million in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 568,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,162,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.97% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000.

ORIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $40.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.31.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

