Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $19.90 Million in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 372,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,902,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Kornit Digital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 222.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 15.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 14.5% in the second quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 234,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 29,623 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter valued at about $9,600,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of KRNT opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. Kornit Digital Ltd has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.24.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

