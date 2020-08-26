Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,221 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $16,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,336,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,846,000 after purchasing an additional 44,733 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,144,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,595,000 after buying an additional 38,464 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 52.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,684,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,059,000 after buying an additional 1,264,927 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 18.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 2,443,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,059,000 after buying an additional 387,574 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 33.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,221,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,983,000 after buying an additional 559,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $205.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.77. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $209.40. The company has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,009,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,051 shares of company stock worth $5,061,845. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BofA Securities raised Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.82.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

