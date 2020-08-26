Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 321,573 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.06% of SkyWest worth $17,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 962.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 438.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SkyWest alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SKYW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of SkyWest from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SkyWest from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

SKYW stock opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $66.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.86.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $350.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.43 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.