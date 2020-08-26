Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 243,825 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.67% of SSR Mining worth $17,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,235,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 100,231 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,823,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 191.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 75,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 49,626 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.26.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 6.16. SSR Mining Inc has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $25.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $92.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.08 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

