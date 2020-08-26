Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,276,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 495,466 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.96% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $18,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08. CytomX Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.68). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 73.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

CTMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

