Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,594,512 Shares of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 2,002.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,674,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594,512 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.30% of Tutor Perini worth $20,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tutor Perini by 1,052.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $967,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,008,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,614,048.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary G. Smalley acquired 15,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $199,409.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,814.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. Tutor Perini Corp has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.96 million, a P/E ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Corp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TPC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.