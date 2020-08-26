Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 204,417 Shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 907,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,417 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of VICI Properties worth $18,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 146.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in VICI Properties by 1,023.3% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 32.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 59.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Nomura increased their target price on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on VICI Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Macquarie initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.61.

VICI stock opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.27. VICI Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a current ratio of 99.57.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 9,200 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $198,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,243. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

