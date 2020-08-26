Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 64,829 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,829 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Robert Half International worth $17,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,749,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,536,000 after buying an additional 1,247,679 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,619,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,570,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,639,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,896,000 after purchasing an additional 498,787 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,491,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,780,000 after purchasing an additional 358,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $199,949.75. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.68. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $63.84.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.44.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

