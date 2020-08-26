Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 747.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 765,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675,551 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Afya worth $17,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Afya by 364.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in Afya during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Afya during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Afya by 98.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Afya during the first quarter worth about $462,000. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Afya alerts:

Shares of AFYA stock opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.26. Afya Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. Afya had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Afya Limited will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AFYA. Banco Santander downgraded shares of Afya to a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Afya in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Afya from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.79.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.