Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,230,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 188,587 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.34% of Knowles worth $18,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Knowles during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Knowles during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,771,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Knowles by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 13,964 shares during the period. AXA bought a new stake in Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at $1,868,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Knowles during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,288,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KN. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Knowles stock opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.32. Knowles Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.41 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Knowles Corp will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald Macleod bought 10,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,284.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

