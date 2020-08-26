Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,829 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $18,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,360,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $928,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,385 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,661,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $533,368,000 after buying an additional 69,008 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,059,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $300,977,000 after buying an additional 45,271 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 84.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,855,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $270,964,000 after buying an additional 848,186 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 183.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,767,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $258,102,000 after buying an additional 1,144,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.76.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total value of $306,891.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,926,776.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,891 shares of company stock worth $14,500,154. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $213.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $219.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.16 and its 200-day moving average is $176.60.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.