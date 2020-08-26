Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 57,936 Shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 819,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,936 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.95% of Hancock Whitney worth $17,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 84,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% in the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 457,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 71.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares during the period.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $67,946.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE HWC opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.00. Hancock Whitney Corp has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $44.42.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $311.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million.

HWC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. DA Davidson lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

