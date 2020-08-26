Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GNHAF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of GNHAF remained flat at $$149.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.93. Vifor Pharma has a 12-month low of $106.18 and a 12-month high of $193.15.

Vifor Pharma Company Profile

Vifor Pharma AG researches, develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products that include Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent for the treatment of symptomatic anaemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD); and Venofer, a solution for iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency.

