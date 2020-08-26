Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been given a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DG. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €91.40 ($107.53).

EPA DG opened at €82.16 ($96.66) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €80.11 and its 200-day moving average is €82.53. Vinci has a 12-month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 12-month high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

