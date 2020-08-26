VirnetX (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) Trading 5.6% Higher

VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC)’s stock price traded up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $5.11. 481,935 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 571,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VirnetX by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 279,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 37,727 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VirnetX by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 31,784 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in VirnetX in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in VirnetX in the 2nd quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in VirnetX in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000.

VirnetX Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC)

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

