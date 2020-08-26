Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,405 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.0% of We Are One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $102,656,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $536,526,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 17.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,455,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,945 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Visa by 20.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,190,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Visa by 6.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,525,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.07.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,404.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,479 shares of company stock worth $11,145,291 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE V traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $208.10. 5,821,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,647,280. The company has a market cap of $404.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.40 and a 200 day moving average of $186.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

