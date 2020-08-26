Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848,768 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,802 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.7% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $163,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,430,109,000 after buying an additional 1,121,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Visa by 6.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,525,557,000 after buying an additional 1,250,002 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,052,559,000 after buying an additional 660,147 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,171,726 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,122,228,000 after buying an additional 243,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,927,768 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,762,092,000 after buying an additional 320,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,329 shares of company stock valued at $6,127,891. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.26. 7,004,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,625,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.56. The company has a market cap of $400.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.07.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.