VisionX Market Capitalization Tops $35,313.63 (VNX)

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. VisionX has a total market capitalization of $35,313.63 and approximately $4,268.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VisionX has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One VisionX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, CryptoBridge and LBank.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008786 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00132997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.51 or 0.01668884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00195534 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000855 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00151285 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000148 BTC.

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,000,000 tokens. VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VisionX’s official website is www.visionx.org.

VisionX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Kucoin and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VisionX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VisionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

