Vitae (VITAE) Reaches Market Cap of $54.14 Million

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. Vitae has a total market cap of $54.14 million and $984,701.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vitae coin can now be bought for $2.78 or 0.00024366 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Vitae has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vitae alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004304 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003893 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.