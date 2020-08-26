VNT Chain (VNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.45 Million

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One VNT Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Bilaxy and Bibox. Over the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded up 41.7% against the U.S. dollar. VNT Chain has a total market capitalization of $6.45 million and $381,255.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00126916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.59 or 0.01670526 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00193643 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00151090 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000149 BTC.

VNT Chain Token Profile

VNT Chain’s genesis date was August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 tokens. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO. VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs. The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en.

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

VNT Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bilaxy and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

