Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,304 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 10,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 69,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,488 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra decreased their price target on Vodafone Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

VOD opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.73. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

