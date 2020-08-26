Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $240.77 Million

Analysts predict that Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) will report $240.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $248.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $229.00 million. Voya Financial posted sales of $187.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year sales of $870.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $804.00 million to $936.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $993.60 million, with estimates ranging from $958.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.66). Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Voya Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $69.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 714.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,865 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 39,503 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $52.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

