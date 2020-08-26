VP (LON:VP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $761.54

Vp plc (LON:VP)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $761.54 and traded as low as $638.00. VP shares last traded at $640.00, with a volume of 2,728 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VP in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $256.99 million and a PE ratio of 13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 718.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 761.54.

VP Company Profile (LON:VP)

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

