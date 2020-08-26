VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.27

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.27 and traded as high as $31.38. VSE shares last traded at $30.18, with a volume of 15,990 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on VSEC. ValuEngine upgraded VSE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on VSE in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark began coverage on VSE in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

The company has a market cap of $309.76 million, a PE ratio of 301.83 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $168.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.00 million. VSE had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. VSE’s payout ratio is 10.75%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of VSE by 3,025.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of VSE by 30.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in VSE by 30.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in VSE in the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in VSE by 11.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

