W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.10% of W W Grainger worth $16,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,404,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 626.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 32,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after acquiring an additional 27,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GWW traded up $7.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $362.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.54. W W Grainger Inc has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $358.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $338.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.14.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This is a positive change from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total value of $918,843.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total value of $1,200,614.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,217.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GWW. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $359.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $298.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Longbow Research raised W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W W Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.75.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

