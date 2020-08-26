Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.99

Shares of Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (TSE:WM) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and traded as low as $0.95. Wallbridge Mining shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 953,713 shares changing hands.

Separately, Eight Capital raised their price target on Wallbridge Mining from C$1.10 to C$1.40 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $664.45 million and a PE ratio of -73.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.67.

About Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM)

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. It holds 100% interest in the Fenelon gold property that consists of 1 block of 19 mining claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 1,052 hectares located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

