Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,115 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,345 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 581.4% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 640.6% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,237,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,155,131. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $137.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.77 and a 200-day moving average of $122.78. The stock has a market cap of $372.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $10,275,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,605 shares of company stock worth $32,361,425. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.12.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

