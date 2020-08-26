WAM Research Limited (ASX:WAX) Plans $0.05 Final Dividend

WAM Research Limited (ASX:WAX) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 12th.

The company has a market cap of $250.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01. WAM Research has a 12-month low of A$0.90 ($0.64) and a 12-month high of A$1.57 ($1.12). The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of A$1.33.

Get WAM Research alerts:

WAM Research Company Profile

WAM Research Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for WAM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.