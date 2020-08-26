Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 894,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,373 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections comprises 0.8% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.34% of Waste Connections worth $83,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 684.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,609 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1,136.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 697,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,961,000 after acquiring an additional 640,977 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 479.0% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 692,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,692,000 after acquiring an additional 572,483 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 17.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,598,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,051,000 after acquiring an additional 530,277 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 8.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,583,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,339,000 after acquiring an additional 427,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. AltaCorp Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Connections from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.93.

In other news, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $4,890,674.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 142,811 shares in the company, valued at $14,308,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.64. 19,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,322. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.69 and a 200 day moving average of $93.05. Waste Connections Inc has a 1-year low of $70.87 and a 1-year high of $105.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 130.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.49.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

