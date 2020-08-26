WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIY) Shares Down 0.9%

WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIY) fell 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.47 and last traded at $19.53. 2,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 16,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.93.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.