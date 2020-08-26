We Are One Seven LLC Has $2.56 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,514 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.7% of We Are One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $109,968,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Verizon Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,892,254,000 after buying an additional 5,213,722 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1,504.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,444,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,801,000 after buying an additional 4,167,470 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,146,312 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $797,614,000 after buying an additional 3,886,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Verizon Communications by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,175,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $278,083,000 after buying an additional 3,694,500 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $59.40. 382,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,046,775. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.