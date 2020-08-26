We Are One Seven LLC Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.95. The company had a trading volume of 12,674,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,835,452. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Citigroup reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet cut Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Cfra cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.