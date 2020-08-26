Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) – Wedbush dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, August 24th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.45 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.99.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.32.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GBT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $64.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.87. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $87.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.17.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Eric Fink sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $170,847.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,139. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 15,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,414 shares of company stock worth $2,493,047. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,140,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,038,000 after purchasing an additional 772,248 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,065,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,897,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,483,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,158,000 after purchasing an additional 152,436 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,553,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,753,000 after purchasing an additional 29,555 shares during the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.