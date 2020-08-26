Wedbush Boosts Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $53.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.31.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

NYSE TOL opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 6.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.27. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.73.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,779,194. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $11,232,900 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.